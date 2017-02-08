eBook Apps

Whether looking to while away time during dreary winter days or traveling to someplace sunny and warm, it’s the perfect time of year for e-books.

And with the right app, our PC Mike Wendland says finding the perfect thing to read will cost you next to nothing.

MegaReader offers access to more than two million free e-books, either in the public domain or made free by publishers. The app comes with 25 books pre-loaded, such as Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities and Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Tap the “download books” button and get instant access to several online sources of free books. The app is $1.99 for iOS.

The OverDrive app is for those looking for more current titles, but not necessarily wanting to pay for them. It links to your library card. From there, checkout e-books and audiobooks just like you would in a traditional library setting. There’s no need to worry about getting books back on time, either. Since more than 30,000 libraries provide access to books through OverDrive, there’s a good chance it’ll work for you. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Most people will recognize the Kindle name for the popular tablet device, but the Kindle app can be used with Apple and Android devices, too – and provide access to plenty of free content that spans nearly all categories from romance to fiction, non-fiction, historical and more. Of course, Kindle offers the ability to purchase books, too. The app is free for iOS and Android.