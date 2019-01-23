Fast web browsers for smartphones

Your smartphone came with an internet browser built-in, but there are many reasons you might want to consider switching to a different one, including using less data.

PC Mike Wendland brings you three apps that you might want to consider using when surfing the web.

Opera Mini runs flawlessly regardless of bandwidth. Pages load fast and because the app is lightweight, it cuts down on data usages. Other features includes a built-in ad blocker, native reading and night modes for readers or night owls, plus the ability to access content using private tabs. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Dolphin Mobile Browser is a free, fast, smart and personal web browser with exclusive features including tabbed browsing, cloud sync, gesture browsing, sonar search, speed dial, sidebar and a lot more. Use the app’s one-tap share feature to tweet web pages, post them to Facebook, share via email, or grab the content. You can also sync data with your laptop or desktop computer. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Puffin Web Browser is an especially useful app for those who are trying to conserve bandwidth but still want web pages to load fast. Puffin uses a proprietary method of compressing pages. It also encrypts your data, meaning reduced opportunities for hackers to steal your valuable information. It has lots of syncing features, too . The app is free for iOS and Android.