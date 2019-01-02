Fitness and Diet apps for 2019

Once again, it’s time for New Year’s resolutions and atop many lists are healthier eating habits and making time to workout.

Achieving those goals will be much easier with an app, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

MyFitness Pal is personal coach for healthier living. The app helps with making the best food choices, instead of simply counting calories. It teaches about nutrition and macronutrients and helps with workout goals, whether lifting weights, running or something else. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available.

Blogilates is from YouTube fitness star Cassey How, who teaches about Getting Fit, Diets, Recipe Swap, Motivation, Music and more. She leads video workouts, encouraging viewers along the way with her upbeat approach and attitude. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

BetterMe helps develop wellness by creating meal and workout plans. The app is available in five languages and offers tips and guides on proper diet and getting rid of excessive fat. BetterMe also will send you reminders and motivating messages to encourage your training and healthy diet. The app is free for iOS and Android.