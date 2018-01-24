By January 24, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Food Delivery Apps

Whether too busy, too comfy, too sick, or wanting to stay home for another reason, there’s an increasing chance you don’t have to go without food from your favorite restaurant.

As PC Mike Wendland shows us, food delivery apps have become all the rage.

Grubhub helps find and order food in about 1,300 cities nationwide. Type in an address and you will get a list of restaurants that will deliver to you. If you want to search by a specific type of food, restaurant, or menu item, you can do that, too. Orders can be placed online or by phone, free of charges. The app is free for iOS and Android.

DoorDash is another option in hundreds of areas across the country. The app not only searches by location, but yiur can schedule orders in advance and track them on the way. Pay via Apple Pay or credit card. DoorDash has national partners, too, like Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings, P.F. Chang’s, and even Baskin-Robbins. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Uber Eats services a growing number of cities across the nation. Type in your address, and see your options – it’s that simple. Uber Eats, too, allows you to search by cuisine or specific restaurants. When you find what you like, place your order, get an estimated delivery time, and pay with your Uber account or credit card. You can also track it. The app is free for iOS and Android.

