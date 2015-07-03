Four Search Engines To Replace Google, Yahoo, or Bing ASAP

Imagine reading the Sunday ads in your local newspaper and some dude is sitting there watching you, taking note of what you read most.

Now, imagine some other guy (Dude 2) working for “Brand X,” sitting thousands of miles away in some big, shiny office building, saying, “If only we could be in every person’s living room and see what kind of people are looking at these ads and where they live and what else they are reading…imagine the money-making possibilities!”

If you were Dude 1 you could make a lot of money selling the very info Dude 2 wants, right?

That’s the basic premise of some of the most popular search engines like Google.

When I bring this up sometimes, however, the response can be, “Yeah? So? I WANT the best deal on stuff I want to buy. Don’t you?”

Good point, BUT…

There is just something about what I do on my own time being turned into a commodity. I don’t like my activity being the product. It really is that simple.

That’s why I’ve started using search engines that take privacy serious and aren’t trying to exploit users. Here are four alt-search engines I’ve tried and recommend considering:

DuckDuckGo: I wrote about changing your default search engine in Chrome from Google to DuckDuckGo recently. I’m glad I did it, too. I’ve been using it for about a month now and haven’t looked back. The simple search engine does not track users’ personal info or activity. Growth has exploded in the last year as Apple made it the default search engine for iOS- and OS X-based devices.

Startpage: If you like the results of Google, but hate being tracked, try Startpage. It doesn’t track you or keep a record of searches performed, but still lets you use Google. Simply put, Startpage acts like a middleman between you and Google. That means if you search for Brand X Tents, Google doesn’t see YOU searching for Brand X Tents – it sees Startpage computer servers searching for Brand X Tents. Better them than you! You can organize results by time posted (past 24 hours, week, month, etc.). Startpage can be set as your default search engine, too.

Ixquick: This is from the same people that developed Startpage. The only difference? Ixquick gets search results from a range of sources, instead of just Google (like Startpage). One super cool feature is that you can point to the little star next to each link found for a search and see where the link originates.

Gigablast: This search engine maintains its OWN index of 2 billion-plus webpages and as such, says it puts privacy at a whole new level. The Gigablast privacy page states clearly that it doesn’t take pages from other search engines so it practically guarantees unmatched privacy. It has some customizable options, too, such as if users want to search only for travel or government-related stories.

If you have any others that you feel belong on this list, please add them in the comment section below and we will test them for future stories.