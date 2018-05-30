Gads price apps

Gas prices are soaring with the summer heat, making drivers even more alert for the lowest possible prices.

Fortunately, a number of apps can help drivers hunt down the lowest rates, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

GasBuddy is consistently a top choice for many looking for the lowest price for gas. It is easy to use and navigate. Simply search by zip code, city or state. The huge number of users contribute by updating prices regularly, meaning the app is almost always up-to-date. One unique feature of GasBuddy is its so-called “Gas Price Heat Map” that shows gas price per gallon across the United States and Canada. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Gas Guru is another favorite. The app also has a simple interface with big buttons and large fonts that are easy to read. Gas prices and stations can be sorted in various ways, too by company, types of gas, types of payment accepted, restrooms, ATM, service station, and more. A favorite feature of Gas Guru is the ability to get directions to a particular station. The app is free for iOS and Android.

IExit Gas is good fit for those traveling the intestates. Use the app to find stations near exits that you are approaching, including how far they are from your current location. Find gas stations by name, and available fuel type. IExit Gas also provides a map of each exit, making it easier to navigate in an unknown area. The app is 99 cents for iOS.