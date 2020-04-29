Garage Sale Apps

We’re heading into what is normally garage sale season, but things are obviously different this year as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic.

But if you really need a garage sale-type fix, PC Mike Wendland has a few buying and selling apps you might want to consider.

Mercari is a fast and easy way to sell or buy almost anything. From fashion and toys to sporting goods to electronics, For sellers it’s as easy as snapping a few pics and typing in a short description. If you sell an item, Mercari takes a 10 percent fee. The app is free for iOS and Android.

LetGo is for those looking to buy and sell locally. Buyers can browse items as they’re listed or search for specifics . Sellers will find it easy, too, with the process being as simple as taking a picture of what you want to sell and posting. The app is free for iOS and Android.

OfferUp is another top choice for local buyers and sellers. Items can be listed in as little as 30 seconds. The app also uses plenty of reputation and safety features to ensure safe transactions for all involved. Like the others in this list, buyers can browse through new items listed regularly or search for specifics. The app is free for iOS and Android.