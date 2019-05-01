Gardening apps for 2019

With arrival of the spring and summer growing season, many of us are thinking gardens and gardening.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, you might want to consider adding a gardening app to the list of tools you’ll use.

The My Garden app lets you enter your location and gardening interests and it’ll suggest the plants that will grow best based in your yard and climate according to the time of year. Once you’ve figured out what you are growing, the app can send you reminder alerts about stuff like when to water. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Once your garden is planned and growing, the Gardening Companion app help you take the best care of your garden and feed and weed your plants. Track your garden’s growth by storing photos and notes in the app and record the weather so you can compare how your garden did

GrowIt! adds a social element to your gardening experience. Connect with others to have questions answered, while finding inspiration for your next project. You can drill down and connect with other gardeners who live close to you, which allows to share information about what grows best in your specific geographic region. The app is free for iOS and Android.