Ghost Hunting Apps

‘Tis the season for stuff like tricks-or-treats, jack-o-lanterns, and scary ghosts.

If you’re looking to up your Halloween game and fun – or if you seriously suspect paranormal activity – PC Mike Wendland has three apps those daring enough may want to consider.

The Ghost Hunting Tools app offers numerous spirit-hunting features that supposedly make use of the sensors in your smartphone or tablet. It claims to measure technical variables like electromagnetic fields and electronic phenomena – grunts, words, or even simple sentences allegedly spoken by spirits. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Ghost Hunter M2 was developed by professional engineers who say it’s the most advanced paranormal investigation toolkit available in an app. It uses a fancy set of tools and terms like Fast Fourier Transform Visualizer to supposedly measure stuff like complex audio signals and magnetic fields in the name of finding ghosts. The app is 99 cents for iOS.

Ghosthunting Toolkit is for ghost hunters at any level. The app developers promise it does not contain gimmicks or false readings to keep users entertained. Instead, Ghosthunting Toolkit uses five data-measuring tools to deliver what the developers claim are real results that can be interpreted and saved. The app is $3.99 for iOS.

