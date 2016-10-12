Halloween Costume Apps

Halloween is right around the corner and that means it’s the thick of the costume shopping season.

To make things easy, I’ve put together a list of apps that can give you costume and Halloween decoration ideas at the push of a button.

Costume Swipe quickly searches lots of kids’ costumes – about 40,000 of them. Search by gender and age group. Then, either swipe right or swipe left depending on level of interest. Users who find costumes they like will be given options for purchasing online and having outfits delivered to their doorstep. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Retailer Party City is known for its Halloween costumes and its app makes it easy to browse and order any of them. Like its stores, the Party City app offers costumes for all ages and genders. The app frequently offers deals, too, such as free shipping. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The appropriately titled app Halloween Costumes offers thousands of costumes for all ages. Search for girl or boy kids’ costumes or adult – even pet costumes are an option. Scroll through thousands of costumes and when you find the one you like, simply purchase with the push of a button. This one is free for Android.