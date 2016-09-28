Home inventory apps

With the changing of the seasons, chance are we’ll all be doing plenty of organizing – putting things away and getting other stuff out.

With the right apps, you can create a personal inventory to keep track of it all.

Sortly is billed as the ultimate organizer app and for good reason. It’s easy to use, flexible and customizable. Create up to five levels of folders and subfolders, so you can know what’s inside a box within another box, for example. Users can add photos, videos, and important details such as serial numbers. The app is free for iOS with premium features available at additional cost.

Nest Egg builds an inventory of your stuff by taking photos and scanning barcodes and all while the app fills in the details. It can also keep track of everything from when warranties are about to expire to when rented DVDs are due back. You can take up to 10 photos of every item you enter and backup inventories to other devices or apps for safekeeping. The app is $4.99 for iOS.

Android users have the app called Home Inventory Organizer. It inventories your home, room-by-room. Details from date of purchase and serial number to brand name and model number can be entered, along with pictures. Lists can be printed or emailed and users can search their inventory for specific items. The app is $2.50 for Android users.