How to Get Free iTunes Podcasts on Your TV Using Roku

Podcasts continue to grow in popularity and almost always listened to on smartphones, tablets, or computers, but Roku users have a simple way to get free iTunes podcasts on their TVs, too.

Why would anyone want to do this?

Because the number and quality of podcasts continue to grow.

An estimated 27 million people listen to at least one podcast a week, according to a report from Edison Research from earlier this year. Further, the report says, the average listener listens to six podcasts a week.

Through Roku, you can listen to free iTunes podcasts through one of many available “private” channels (Roku’s version of apps). These are the channels not advertised or promoted by Roku for various reasons (such as still in Beta/testing mode), but can easily be accessed with a simple code.

And because there’s isn’t an iTunes channel for Roku (yet), you need this.

Here’s how to set up your Roku to get free podcasts available on iTunes: