How to Get Free iTunes Podcasts on Your TV Using Roku

Podcasts continue to grow in popularity and almost always listened to on smartphones, tablets, or computers, but Roku users have a simple way to get free iTunes podcasts on their TVs, too.

Why would anyone want to do this?

Because the number and quality of podcasts continue to grow.

An estimated 27 million people listen to at least one podcast a week, according to a report from Edison Research from earlier this year. Further, the report says, the average listener listens to six podcasts a week.

Through Roku, you can listen to free iTunes podcasts through one of many available “private” channels (Roku’s version of apps). These are the channels not advertised or promoted by Roku for various reasons (such as still in Beta/testing mode), but can easily be accessed with a simple code.

And because there’s isn’t an iTunes channel for Roku (yet), you need this.

Here’s how to set up your Roku to get free podcasts available on iTunes:

  1. You’ll need to access your Roku account through a web browser on another device. Sign into your Roku account and click “Add a Channel.”roku1
  2. On this next screen enter the code “ITPC,” then “Add Channel.”roku3
  3. You’ll get a pop-up confirmation. Click, “Yes, Add Channel.”roku4
  4. You’ll see a screen confirming the channel has been added.roku5
  5. As the small type says, you can wait for your Roku to automatically update, or do it right away so your new iTunes podcast channel is ready and can be listened to immediately. Open Roku on your TV and go to “Settings.”roku6
  6. Click on “System,” then “System Update.”roku8
  7. You’ll see your Roku update and add the new iTunes podcast channel.roku9
  8. The new channel will be on your regular Roku home screen. P1180511
  9. Launch the channel and you’ll get the simple user interface.roku11
  10. You can search various ways. Of course, we recommend using “Search” to find the PC Mike Techcast. roku12
  11. Click on your selection and you’ll be good to go!

  • Angela

    this is no longer working. The only tab availabe once downloaded to my Roku is Settings. There is no Search or Favorites. I’ve removed the channel and re-installed it, and the same issue persists.

  • Nikki Walker

    OMG This was like an early Christmas gift!!! Thank u sooooo much 🙂