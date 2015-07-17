InstantWatcher: The Best (and Free) Way to Search Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos

The good thing about having more streaming media choices like Netflix and Amazon Prime Intstant Video? The amount of content offered.

The bad thing? The amount of content offered.

The reason is simple: there are so many choices, it can be tedious, time-consuming, and just plain hard to find – let alone remember – what to watch.

There’s a great way, though, to make sure the media you consume is actually worth consuming.

It’s called InstantWatcher. You can go to the website directly or get InstantWatcher apps for iOS and Android. And it’s all completely free.

In short, InstantWatcher helps you navigate the catalogs of Netflix and Amazon Prime – without having to do that tedious hunt-and-peck search thing on your TV screen using your remote control. If you use InstantWatcher on a desktop or laptop computer, you can link InstantWatcher to your Netflix or Amazon Prime account and have instant access to content.

The real benefit of InstantWatcher is the way it so quickly and easily searches the respective databases. InstantWatcher brings to mind Wikipedia in terms of design simplicity.

Your ads will be inserted here by Easy Plugin for AdSense. Please go to the plugin admin page to

Paste your ad code OR

Suppress this ad slot .

One only need spend a few minutes with Instantwatcher to figure it out, too.

For example, go to the Netflix InstantWatcher and click on “All.” You will see Netflix (as of July 15, 2015), offers 7,995 titles (5,589 movies, 2,406 TV series). On the same page, you get a list of what’s added daily. Similarly for Amazon Prime, you can see there are 18,028 titles (well short of the 40,000 it used to advertise), including 16,313 movies and 1,715 TV series. Thus, TV fans can see they would likely be happier with Netflix as it offers more titles.

At the same time, you can see a breakdown of titles by maturity rating level. For example, Netflix currently has 149 G-rated movies while Amazon Prime has 333. If you have little ones around, Amazon Prime might be better for you.

And if you only like HD-quality media, you can search using that variable, too. You will see that Netflix offers 543 HD titles while Amazon Prime offers about 166. InstantWatcher for Netflix also shows super HD and ultra HD titles.

Of course, you also can use InstantWatcher for both Netflix and Amazon Prime to search by title, genre, actor, level of popularity and to see what’s new.

For Netflix you can search even more genres and subgenres along level of popularity in the last day, and, again, by levels of quality (super HD, etc.). One way cool thing about the Netflix InstantWatcher is that you can sort titles by highest rating. As of this writing, season one of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey and Netflix original series Marvel’s Daredevil had the top two spots. And yes, you can search titles by lowest rating if you’re so inclined.

So what’s the downside of InstantWatcher? If streaming media is important to you – and it is to a good many people – there aren’t many. If there is any knock, it’s that you still have to use that annoying on-screen, remote control search function of Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant Video – but at least you will have a better fix on what to actually type.