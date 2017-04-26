By April 26, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

How to Keep Your Web Browsing Private

The debate continues over whether or not details about how people use the Internet on their smartphones and tablets can be collected and sold, making privacy a top concern for many.

This week PC Mike has three apps aimed at putting your privacy worries to rest.

Hotspot Shield, downloaded hundreds of millions of times, keeps your online activities secret – the sites visited, searches, and personally identifiable information. It uses what its developers call “banking-level encryption” to keep information private. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

InBrowser is an incognito, private browser. That means you can use the Internet however you want and each time you exit, everything you’ve done in the app will be erased, including history. No data is saved. Best of all, there is no junk, no ads, and no extra bars, giving users maximum space for browsing. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Dolphin Zero is another  simple-to-use incognito app. It also deletes data such as browsing history, cache, passwords, and more. In fact, Dolphin Zero’s default setting is “do not track.” Best of all, it makes using the Internet faster and less of a hassle. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.

 

