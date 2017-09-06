By September 6, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Learning apps for students

Students are getting back into the swing of this whole school thing for the year, but sometimes it’s what they do outside of the classroom that can make the biggest difference while in it.

PC Mike Wendland has three such back-to-school apps for elementary-, middle-, and high school-aged students.

TeachMe: Kindergarten is a great app for youngsters just starting out
in school. The app introduces the basics of math, reading, and writing. Keep the little ones engaged and wanting to play with coins they earn for correct answers, which they can use to buy in-app stickers. The app is $1.99 for iOS.

iTooch Middle School delivers more than 10,000 exercises aimed for students from sixth to eighth grades who want to practice and learn math and language arts. It’s designed with a clear, simple and colorful interface to engage middle school-aged children to learn. The app is free for iOS, Android, and $4.99 for Amazon Kindle, with age-specific content available for purchase.

MyHomework Student Planner manages time with a high school student’s digital planner. The app helps keep track of classes, homework, tests, and assignments. It has a simple interface that makes it easy for anyone to use, and can be updated without being connected to the Internet or using the student’s data plan. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country.