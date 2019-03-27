By March 27, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Medical apps

When it comes to our bodies and our health, the more we know, the better — but it isn’t always possible to get instant access to a pharmacist or doctor.

Fortunately, a number of apps can make health research a breeze on our smartphones and tablets, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Epocrates is a reference for medications. Search for drug information by generic name, brand name, or a list of conditions. Drug information includes adult and pediatric dosing, contraindications and cautions, side effects, drug interactions, safety and monitoring recommendations and photos for easy identification. The app is free for iOS and Android with in-app purchases available.

For general health info, the Medical Dictionary app lists 180,000 medical terms, over 50,000 audio pronunciations, and 12,000 images. It’s a dictionary app that provides clear, in-depth definitions of medical terminology on just about everything from physiology and dentistry to pathology and treatments. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Looking for specific info about the human body? The app Essential Anatomy 5 delivers more than 8,200 3D structures that are highly accurate, immersive and visually stunning. The app is used by anatomy professors in thousands of classrooms worldwide, and in many cases, is mandatory. It provides a completely immersive user experience. And is easy to use. The app is $14.99 for iOS and $11.99 for Android.

Related posts:

  1. Apps about Essential Oils
  2. Smartphone Apps to Make You Smart
  3. Top Research Apps
  4. Best Gardening Apps for 2016
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.