Between our busy schedules, social media, nonstop news cycle and more, we could all stand to take at least a few minutes to reset each day.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of meditation apps can help you do that very thing – relax.

Headspace helps you take a few minutes each day to meditate, whether for focus, exercise, sleep, or more. It trains you to develop a routine, and gives you the option of mini-meditations and “SOS” sessions if your anxiety is increasing. It’s free for iOS and Android , but a paid subscription is required regardless of platform.

10% Happier brings together instructors, specialists, and scientists to teach the basics about meditation. 10% Happier positions itself as an app perfect for skeptics. That means users who question the benefits of mindfulness, might want to consider giving this one a shot. The app is free for iOS and Android , but a paid subscription is required regardless of platform.