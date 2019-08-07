Mobile VPN Apps

By August 7, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

We use our smartphones and tablets to transmit a lot of sensitive information — the kind of stuff no one wants to get into the wrong hands.

But with a virtual private network, or VPN, app, you can have a fighting chance by encrypting your data, hiding your physical location from others, and more, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

CyberGhost VPN is easy to use — with just one tap your info is encrypted to the point of max-level protection. It doesn’t interfere with streaming services, including videos. There are no issues with buffering, load times, or frozen pages. The app blocks malicious websites, ads, and trackers. The app is free for iOS and Android but a subscription is required after a brief trial.

VPN Super Unlimited Proxy uses anonymous global servers with multiple protocols to guarantee connection, which means your service won’t randomly drop out. The app also offers unlimited bandwidth. And it doesn’t require any kind of registration or login info, adding yet another level of security. The app is free for iOS.

Computer security software company McAfee offers a mobile vpn option, too. The app, called Mobile Security & Safe Web VPN, provides protection for your mobile device by strengthening security as well as providing anti-theft protection. The app is free for iOS and Android with a subscription required after a brief trial.

