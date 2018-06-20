Movie apps

For many, the start of summer means just one thing – it’s time for summer blockbusters to hit the theaters.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, using an app can make the movie-going experience a pleasant one, and even save you a few bucks.

Atom lists latest new and upcoming movies, lets you watch movie trailers, read reviews and browse movie show times. There’s no need to print tickets or even stand in line at the theater, simply scan your digital movie tickets and head to your seat. You can even purchase popcorn through Atom, which is free for iOS and Android.

Fandango remains a top choice for many moviegoers, allowing them to get the latest show times, purchase guaranteed tickets, browse ratings, and watch movie trailers. You can make plans with friends and family by sharing details about movies and movie times – and also earn rewards, such as the ability to stream movies on the app’s FandangoNOW feature. The app is free for iOS and Android.

IMDb is a great choice for those who want as many details as possible about movies. It has a database of more than 4 million movie, TV, and entertainment programs filled with movie details. Like the others, you can watch trailers, get show times, buy tickets, and read reviews. The app is free for iOS and Android.