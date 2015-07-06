From Snapshot to Masterpiece: Photo Editing Apps Help You Take Pics Like a Pro

Chances are you’re taking a lot of photos lately with your smartphone and a growing number of apps can help you make those quick snapshots look like they were taken by a professional photographer.

Polarr has been a popular Web-based program for a while now, but an app made just for iOS-based devices is now available. Claiming to be a “pro photo editor for everyone,” users can tweak and edit photos using all kinds of available settings. A number of almost endless edits can be made to a photo with even more options using a $4.99 in-app purchase. The basic version is free.

Photo Editor by Aviary benefits by now being part of the Adobe Creative Cloud – the same company behind the popular Photoshop program for computers. It allows users to make beautiful photos in seconds with 100 plus professionally designed filters, creative stickers and frames and touch-up tools. It also has adjustable settings such as sharpness and brightness. The basic version is free for iOS and Android with available in-app purchases.

And if you’re looking for something a bit less complex, try the mobile version of Pixlr. The fun, powerful photo editor makes it easy to quickly crop, rotate and fine-tune any picture. In fact, the makers of the app claim Pixlr delivers more than 2 million combinations of free effects, overlays, and borders to edit images, even in in poor lighting conditions. The app is free for iOS and Android with in-app purchases available.

Click the video below to see the PC Mike report on photo editing apps for NBC-TV: