Note Taking Apps for Tablets

When it comes to jotting down ideas, we want the quickest, easiest option — and these days that means turning to technology.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, using one a fancy note-taking app can make sure your valuable thoughts don’t disappear into the ether.

Notability lets you combine multiple inputs, including typing, sketching, handwriting and photos, in a single place. It also supports annotating PDFs. Notes can be shared via email, and cloud-based services including AirDrop, Google Drive and Dropbox. The app is $8.99 for iOS.

GoodNotes 5 turns an iPad into digital paper. Take handwritten notes in digital notebooks, on imported PDF, PowerPoint, and Word documents, or on images and photos. All notes are searchable and you’ll never have to worry about losing or misplacing them again. The app is $7.99 for iOS.

Notion blends notes and tasks and lets you easily drag, drop, and edit notes, making prioritizing lists and to-dos. It can easily synchronize content between different operating systems and you can download the document for offline editing if there’s no internet connectivity. Multiple users can even collaborate and edit documents at the same time. The app is free for iOS and Android.

