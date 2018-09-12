Password Managers

We all need to remember a lot of passwords – and that can lead to a lot of frustration when you forget the one you need at any given moment.

PC Mike Wendland has three apps to help make password management much less annoying.

1Password remembers all of your passwords for you, and keeps them safe and secure behind a single password that only you know. It also offers other features, such as the ability to set that single password to be a fingerprint. If you use 1Password on multiple devices, your passwords are stored in the cloud and encrypted, meaning no one will be able to read your info. The app offers a free 30-day trial for iOS and Android, but a subscription is required after the initial period.

Dashlane Password Manager remembers passwords and also the ability to easily fill out personal information on online forms. The best feature about Dashlane is an ability to change a password in bulk, a huge time saver. Dashlane offers a free version as well as the option to pay for additional features. It’s available for iOS and Android.

Those who have never used a password manager may want to consider the app called RememBear. It has a very simple design, yet has all the essential features: password generator, the ability to gauge password strength, and it supports fingerprint and facial recognition on your smartphone and it integrates easily with your other apps. The app is free for 30 days on iOS and Android, with a subscription required to continue after the trial.