PC Mike Techcast #39: Why I don’t like my new MacBook Pro

Yes, I am an Apple fanboy. Let there be no doubt about it. I have at least one of every singe device Apple makes. Seriously.

But that doesn’t mean I have to pretend to liking everything about the Apple ecosystem.

Take the new MacBook Pro 15 incher last fall. I don’t like it. I hate it for two reasons: Lousy battery life and a klutzy keyboard.

In this week’s podcast, I tell you all about it and how I was so frustrated I bought a new Microsoft Surface Book Pro to replace it.

I was a Windows user for about 24 hours before I took the Surface Book Pro back.

So, I’m stuck with the new Macbook Pro. And my hate is easing slightly to just a dislike, thanks to a couple of workarounds I tell you about.

Plus, my apps of the week.

 

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.
    Thanks Mike, still liking my MB pro 2011 model… upgraded to SSD drive… happy camper… My office (home built) machine is Win 8.1 with 3 screens… Like windows because of so many programs… All my mail is in the cloud… gmail behind the scenes for my domains…. I like my mail in the cloud. Long done with Outlook. and I run Both Chrome and Firefox both Win and Mac I am an android user Sam Note 4… and will wait to upgrade to the Google Pixel 2 when it comes out later this year… (expected to be waterproof) and have the best camera…. You might consider it… after the Note 7 flameout the Google Pixel made alot of headway. By the Way, Happy Candlemas day, “Half your wood and half your hay you must have by Candlemas day.” I saw my shadow this morning. …. Regards! -Bob O