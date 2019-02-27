Photo apps that also scan

Everyone knows how handy our smartphone cameras are for taking pictures, but they can be used in other cool ways, too.

PC Mike Wendland has three great apps to help you get even more out of that camera.

Looking to save money? Use the Quick Scan Pro with your camera to scan barcodes. The app finds you the best deal. You can get reviews about whatever you scanned and even learn about exclusive deals and coupons from stores ranging from Apple and Best Buy to Walmart and more. The app is 99 cents for iOS.

CamScanner turns your smartphone or tablet into a mobile document scanner. Simply aim your camera at whatever you want to scan and take a picture. Then, use the app’s auto enhancing feature to make your scan look professional. Documents can be emailed, stored on your phone, or in the cloud. The app is free for iOS and Android with available in-app purchases.

Photo Sca nner Plus is great for preserving your old photo prints. Aim your camera at an old print or even several prints and tap the camera button. The app automatically determines the borders of each photo. You can add information to each photo such as names, dates, and locations. Photos can then be saved to your phone, computer, emailed and more. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.