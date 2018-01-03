With the holidays behind us and a new year here, it’s a great time to organize the photos on your smartphone.

One of the best ways it to print out pictures using one of the photo-printing apps PC Mike Wendland reports on this week.

Snapfish is a quick, simple option for printing out snapshots at an affordable price, starting with the 100 4-inch-by-6-inch prints you get free every month (you have to pay for shipping). Don’t want to wait for your shots to arrive by mail? Snapfish partners with retailers like Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens so you can order and pick up your pics locally. You can even use Snapfish to get images printed on things like calendars, cards and pillow cases. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The Kodak Moments app also offers the convenience of ordering pics for pick-up at many retailers, including Target, CVS, Rexall and others. Kodak Moments also allows you to order photos and have them shipped right to you, and with all kinds of sizes and card stocks to pick from. You can also use photos to create one-of-a-kind photo gifts like photo books, mugs, cards, magnets, and more. The app is free for iOS and Android.

If you’re looking for especially high-quality photo prints, consider the Mpix app. Sure, you’ll pay a little more, but the quality is higher than you will get from just about anywhere else. You can order photos of just about any size and various paper stocks, depending on how much you want to spend. The app itself is free for iOS and Android.