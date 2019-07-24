By July 24, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Photo Scanning Apps

Chances are you have a lot of old pictures laying around, from back in the old days when actual cameras were used to produce actual physical photos.
As PC Mike Wendland reports, you can easily bring new life to those old photos using the right app with your smartphone’s camera.

PhotoScan by Google Photos is a great standalone photo scanning app. Hold your phone over a photo, aim your camera, and the app basically does the rest, even cropping, rotation and color correction of the scanned photo. You can then save it as a file in your phone or the cloud orsend and share it with others. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Photo Scanner Plus scans multiple analog photographs in a single shot, meaning you can quickly convert large volumes of old photos. The app auto-detects picture boundaries, auto-rotates sideway pics, crops and saves to digital photo albums. You can add tags of location, dates, and names. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The app called Pic Scanner also allows users to scan multiple photos at a time. Features include fully automatic cropping, photo editing tools, filters to give old photos a new look, and captions, so you can type in dates, places, and names. As a bonus, no ads, watermarks or subscription sign-ups are required. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

