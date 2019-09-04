By September 4, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Planning and To-Do Task Manager Apps

The start of the school year brings with it the need plan for what is often considered the busiest time of the year — and yes, it can be a big job.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of useful apps can help you get a better handle on your day-to-day activities.

Wunderlist is a simple to-do list and task manager app that helps you get stuff done. Whether you’re sharing a grocery list with a loved one, working on a project, or planning a vacation, Wunderlist makes it easy to capture, share and complete your to-dos. It syncs between your phone, tablet and computer, so you can access your list from anywhere. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Things 3 is a powerful drag-and-drop app and task maker. It’s super easy to add notes, checklists, reminders, and more. Things 3 even has a dark mode that looks great and is useful for those who try to limit exposure to their screens in the evening. The app is $9.99 for iOS and Android.

Planner Pro is a great option for those looking for that will sync with iOS calendars and events. You can enter events, tasks and notes manually or on a recurring basis. It also makes it easy to prioritize. Other features include the ability to set up alerts and customize the app’s appearance. Planner Pro is free for iOS.

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.