Planning and To-Do Task Manager Apps

The start of the school year brings with it the need plan for what is often considered the busiest time of the year — and yes, it can be a big job.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of useful apps can help you get a better handle on your day-to-day activities.

Wunderlist is a simple to-do list and task manager app that helps you get stuff done. Whether you’re sharing a grocery list with a loved one, working on a project, or planning a vacation, Wunderlist makes it easy to capture, share and complete your to-dos. It syncs between your phone, tablet and computer, so you can access your list from anywhere. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Things 3 is a powerful drag-and-drop app and task maker. It’s super easy to add notes, checklists, reminders, and more. Things 3 even has a dark mode that looks great and is useful for those who try to limit exposure to their screens in the evening. The app is $9.99 for iOS and Android.

Planner Pro is a great option for those looking for that will sync with iOS calendars and events. You can enter events, tasks and notes manually or on a recurring basis. It also makes it easy to prioritize. Other features include the ability to set up alerts and customize the app’s appearance. Planner Pro is free for iOS.