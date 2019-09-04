Planning and To-Do Task Manager Apps
The start of the school year brings with it the need plan for what is often considered the busiest time of the year — and yes, it can be a big job.
As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of useful apps can help you get a better handle on your day-to-day activities.
Wunderlist is a simple to-do list and task manager app that helps you get stuff done. Whether you’re sharing a grocery list with a loved one, working on a project, or planning a vacation, Wunderlist makes it easy to capture, share and complete your to-dos. It syncs between your phone, tablet and computer, so you can access your list from anywhere. The app is free for iOS and Android.
Things 3 is a powerful drag-and-drop app and task maker. It’s super easy to add notes, checklists, reminders, and more. Things 3 even has a dark mode that looks great and is useful for those who try to limit exposure to their screens in the evening. The app is $9.99 for iOS and Android.
Planner Pro is a great option for those looking for that will sync with iOS calendars and events. You can enter events, tasks and notes manually or on a recurring basis. It also makes it easy to prioritize. Other features include the ability to set up alerts and customize the app’s appearance. Planner Pro is free for iOS.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.