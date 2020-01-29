Pregnancy tracking apps certainly are not a substitute for professional medical advice, but they can be fun and helpful when it comes to tracking a baby’s growth over time.

In his report this week, PC Mike Wendland offers three great choices for expectant mothers.

Hear My Baby Heartbeat App is so popular that it’s currently atop the App Store’s medical category. You use just your iPhone microphone to record and share your baby’s sounds. The app isolates the baby’s sounds and amplifies them making them easier to detect and hear. The app is $4.99 for iOS.

HiMommy Has you enter your due date to receive daily information about your little one with beautiful graphics, different every week, and your baby’s average weight and length (for each day throughout the duration of the pregnancy). The app is free for iOS and Android.

Pregnancy+ tracks baby’s kicks and weight gain through size-specific illustrated charts and images from every angle through every week of your pregnancy. Experts say this is probably the closest you can get to seeing what your baby looks like through each stage of pregnancy. The app is free for iOS and Android.