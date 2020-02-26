Prescription Discount Apps

If you have an ongoing health condition that requires prescription medication, you’re well aware of how expensive it can be.

However, skipping your medication because you can’t afford it can put your health at risk and can worsen your medical conditions. As PC Mike Wendland reports, there are apps that can help make your prescriptions more affordable.

Easy Drug Card is a discount prescription app that helps users save up to 80 percent. The card provides access to a discount pharmacy network of 63,000 participating pharmacies nationwide including Walgreens, CVS, Rite-Aid, Walmart, Costco and more. It can also be used to save on pet medications. The app is free for iOS and Android.

RX Discount Card is accepted at all major pharmacies, and the average savings is 40 percent per prescription. One great feature about this one is the ability to instantly compare prescription drug prices at different pharmaciesl. The app is free for iOS and Android.

GoodRX lists the price of the medicine at local pharmacies near you. Even better it posts coupons you can use to save money. GoodRX allows users to save up to 80 percent, even with insurance. And it also will help you when buying medication for your pet. The app is free for iOS and Android.