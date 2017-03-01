Religion Apps for Lent and Easter

With the Holy Season of Lent underway and Passover on the horizon, there may not be a better time of year than now to take advantage of apps specific to religion and spirituality.

Whether wanting to grow your relationship with God or simply explore religion in general, our PC Mike Wendland has three great choices.

The Bible app features more than 1,000 Bible versions in hundreds of languages. You can add verse images, highlights, bookmarks, and public or private notes. It also allows you to listen to the Bible, share your thoughts, and have discussions with others.The app is free for iOS and Android.

The developers of the app called Laudate call it the “most popular and comprehensive” free Catholic app. It has daily Mass readings, the New American Bible, several Rosaries, searchable prayers, Stations of the Cross, just to name a few. Laudate even has offer multiple podcasts for daily meditations and prayer. The app is free for iOS and Android. .

Passover Assistant helps prepare for Passover. It includes a karaoke-style tool for learning the rituals. It shows key Passover times for anywhere in the world. There’s a Passover planner to create a to-do list for everything from cleaning to shopping, and a meal planner for Passover recipes. The app is free for iOS, Android, and Amazon Kindle.