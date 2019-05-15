Robo Call Blockers

If there’s one annoying thing most of us can count on, it’s those annoying robocalls that seem to be getting worse and worse every day.

But as PC Mike Wendland reports, several apps are available to help you make sure the only calls you receive are the ones you want.

RoboKiller developers claim the app can reduce unwanted calls by up to 90 percent in 30 days. Features include real-time caller ID, and a continually updated list of spammers, more than 1 million as of now, with more updated daily The app is free for iOS and Android, though a subscription is required after an initial trial.

Truecaller takes a community-based approach to blocking robocalls and text messages, drawing from its 250 million users to create an accurate list of annoying sources that won’t bother you. A key feature lets you enter any number and lookup name and contact info. You can search by phone number, chat with friends who also use Truecaller, and more. The app is free for iOS and Android, with premium features available for purchase.

WideProtect Spam Call Blocker is perfect for those who don’t want to pay for a subscription. Once purchased, you get all of its features, even blocking spammers using local phone numbers, unwanted texts, and more. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.