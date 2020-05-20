Running apps for summer 2020

With limited options for indoor exercise these days, many are taking their running to the streets.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of apps can help you, whether just getting started or training for a longer race like a 5K.

Human is great app for beginners who need a strong motivator. The app works in the background, tracks the time you spend being running — or even walking and cycling — and nudges you to hit your “Daily 30 ” minutes of exercise per day. You can even see can see how you rank against your neighbors. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Strava is for both casual runners and pros alike. It offers in-depth GPS tracking and tracks all kinds of metrics, showing how you stack up against other runners on the same route. Premium users also get access to Beacon, a safety option that allows three designated contacts to monitor your location while you’re out running. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Couch-to-5K is a great app for those who like to work toward a goal. The app guides you through three 30-minute workouts per week to get you ready for a 3.1-mile race in only nine weeks. It tracks and logs your time and distance via GPS. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.

