Security apps for smartphones and tablets

Cybersecurity has been in the headlines even more than usual lately, and it may have you worried about the safety of your own smartphone or tablet devices and electronically stored information.

But there’s no need to worry, as long as you download and use one of these antivirus apps.

The Max Mobile Security app provides protection from unsafe websites and WiFi networks that can compromise your smartphone or tablet. It prevents hackers from stealing personal information, such as banking and networking data. There are other features, too, such as the ability to activate an alarm on your iPhone should you lose it. The app is $9.99 for iOS, $3.49 for Android.

Lookout helps in various ways, starting with the ability to scan for out-of-date software, malware, and viruses. Should you encounter any issues, Lookout sends an alert instantly. Other features of include making backups of contact lists to the cloud and anti-theft options. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

AVG Antivirus is widely used for computers, but it works just as well for smartphones, too. It scan apps, games, and files for malicious content. It tells you just how safe a WiFi network is for use. Other features, improve performance and help you deal with a lost or stolen phone. The app is free for Android.