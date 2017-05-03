Severe Weather Apps

It’s always a good idea to keep a handle on current and future weather conditions, especially in the midst of spring’s severe weather season.

This week, we offer up some of the best severe weather warning apps around.

WeatherBug provides warnings and alerts about approaching severe weather along with a host of other weather-related information – liek real-time forecasts, including current, hourly, and 10-day. WeatherBug provides alerts about severe weather, but goes further by plotting details about lightning strikes. The app is free for iOS an Android.

RadarNow is a no-frills, and focused strictly on radar. You get a live loop of the latest radar data and can zoom in and details. Alerts issued from the National Weather Service are sent when bad storms are on the way. The app is free for iOS and Android, but requires an annual subscription fee of $3 after five days.

Radar Cast Elite gives notice of an oncoming storm at least one hour before it hits. Users can look at map, satellite, and hybrid views, and use the app’s features to control things like speed of the radar sweep. The app also will send notifications to your device. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.