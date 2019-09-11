Shared financial apps for couples

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen the emergence of built-for-two apps up to help couples collaborate on their finances — with or without getting a joint bank account.

PC Mike Wendland has the scoop on three of them in his weekly report.

Honeyfi makes it easy to manage money as a couple. Together you can track your spending, budget, and bills… also plan and save for your financial goals as a couple. You can see all of your bank accounts, credit cards, bills, and investments in one place, while controlling what you share with your partner. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Honeydue allows users to link financial accounts. Features include the ability to make comments on a specific transaction much like you might make a comment on an Instagram post. You can also set up budgets, set household spending limits and give each other feedback. There’s also privacy settings, including hiding transactions or limiting what data your partner can see. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Twine serves as a robo-adviser and personal finance tool under the umbrella of life insurance titan John Hancock. The idea of the app is to help couples work together on saving or investing and establish shared goals, like saving for a wedding or making a down payment on a house. Then, you will select an investment portfolio or opt to save toward the goal. The app is free for iOS.