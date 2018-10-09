Sketch and Drawing Apps

Our smartphones and tablets make a lot of things more convenient, and that includes the ability to get creative.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, drawing and sketch apps can turn anyone with a few minutes, some imagination and a stylus into an artist on the go.

Linea Go makes it easy to capture thoughts and ideas at just about any level and to focus on what they are creating, as opposed to the tools. But it offers plenty of options, such as easy colors, different drawing tools, a minimal user interface, the ability to move your images, and more. The app is free for iOS.

Adobe Photoshop Sketch features just the brush engine of Adobe’s Photoshop program – a powerful tool for any artist. It has 24 built-in brushes with adjustable size, color, opacity, and blending settings. You can do stuff like mix photos with drawing layers, or use perspective and graph grids to help keep your art lined up properly. The app is free for iOS and Android with in-app purchases available.

Autodesk SketchBook has all the swagger of a pro-grade painting program, but with an experience designed for those looking to create art on their smartphone or tablet. It offersa wide range of digital pencils, pens, markers, and airbrushes to choose from. Users can work with layers, transparency options, annotations and advanced blend modes. The app is free for iOS and Android.