We all know how well a good night’s sleep can make us feel, but what if you could improve on it even more?

This week, PC Mike Wendland offers you three sleep tracking apps to help you do just that.

AutoSleep Tracker for Watch works with or without Apple Watch. Those who wear their Apple Watch to bed can get a full analysis of sleep – time asleep, restlessness, time awake, and heart rate are all taken into consideration. When you wake up and unlock your phone, the information is presented instantly. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Sleep Watch by Bodymatter also does a detailed analysis first thing in the morning. The app also goes a step further through its Discover feature, which reveals lifestyle choices that can have an effect on sleep. You can also set sleep goals and get tips to achieve them. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Android have Sleep As Android. While it doesn’t have a watch option, the app still offers plenty of useful sleep tracking info on your smartphone. paying attention to sound in your room so you can hear how you’re snoring, or if you may be struggling with sleep apnea and not even know it. The Android app is free for a couple of weeks, then $3.99.