By February 12, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Sleep Tracking Apps

We all know how well a good night’s sleep can make us feel, but what if you could improve on it even more?

This week, PC Mike Wendland offers you three sleep tracking apps to help you do just that.

AutoSleep Tracker for Watch works with or without Apple Watch. Those who wear their Apple Watch to bed can get a full analysis of sleep – time asleep, restlessness, time awake, and heart rate are all taken into consideration. When you wake up and unlock your phone, the information is presented instantly. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Sleep Watch by Bodymatter also does a detailed analysis first thing in the morning. The app also goes a step further through its Discover feature, which reveals lifestyle choices that can have an effect on sleep. You can also set sleep goals and get tips to achieve them. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Android have Sleep As Android. While it doesn’t have a watch option, the app still offers plenty of useful sleep tracking info on your smartphone. paying attention to sound in your room so you can hear how you’re snoring, or if you may be struggling with sleep apnea and not even know it. The Android app is free for a couple of weeks, then $3.99.

 

Related posts:

  1. Apps to help you sleep better
  2. Santa Tracking Apps for 2015
  3. Quick Guide: Expense Tracking and Financial Apps
  4. Finally! Ad-Blocking and Anti-Tracking Apps for Apple Devices
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.