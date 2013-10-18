Smartphone Apps to Make You Smart

Here’s the question of the day: Do our smartphones really make us smarter? They do if you keep some of the cool reference apps I’ve found for you this week on your smartphone.

Ever been stuck for just the right word? Dictionary.com just keeps getting better and has become the best one stop shop for apps for all mobile phone platforms. There are word definitions, a great thesaurus with a gazillion synonymns, local information and a great word of the day feature that will make you look super smart. The price is free.

Want to be an expert on politics? Get the Settle It app for iPhone and Android devices. Using a huge database, Settle It! sorts truth from speculation and innuendo, whether in campaign ads or everyday conversations. Search facts by name, keyword or subject, then test your knowledge with a Truth-O-Meter challenge.

The Night Sky is one of my favorite outside apps. It lets you identify the stars, planets, galaxies, constellations and even satellites you can see above. Just stand anywhere and hold your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad up to the sky and The Night Sky will display the names of the objects you are able to see. Cost s 99-cents.