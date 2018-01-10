Smartphone memory management apps

Everyone knows that the more we use our smartphones, the higher the chance that we’ll run out of storage space on them at the worst possible moment.

In this week’s report, PC Mike Wendland features three apps proven useful in managing smartphone space.

Files Go is the new Google-made app that checks storage and frees up more space by identifying and deleting old files, Best of all it it takes up a relatively small amount of space on your device with no extras that can affect a phone’s performance. The app is free for Android.

AMC Cleaner is another free and easy-to-use Android tool that does deep scans that reveal the big files that occupy the most phone space, such as old undeleted messages in social apps, unknown files, photos, music, videos and more.

IPhone users have the Magic Phone Cleaner app. It features a simple interface to free up space. It evaluates available storage and identifies large photos and video files before giving users the option to decide if they want to keep or delete them. The app is free for iOS.