Smartphone Optimizers

Smartphones have become a regular part of our everyday lives, but a slow-performing device can be a big source of frustration.

One of these useful utility apps can help keep problems from getting out of hand.

Power Clean is small, fast cleaning tool with multiple features to speed up smartphone performance. It monitors network usage, which takes the guess work out what to do to improve speed. Other features make this a worthwhile app, too, including the unique ability to identify photos that are of poor quality that can be deleted. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Memory and Disk Scanner Pro manages your device’s memory and removes junk files to free up disk space. It uses multiple features to get the job done, including a memory scanner, optimizer, disk scanner, and cleanup tool. It’s simple to use, too, and can be controlled with the app’s so-called “one touch” button. The app is free for iOS.

Clean Master cleans a device’s cache so that junk files don’t slow down performance. It lets you kill apps that are using too much power and draining battery life. There is even an anti-virus feature that identifies infected files and vulnerabilities. It’s free for Android.