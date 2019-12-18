Snow and Ski Condition Apps

We’re heading into the heart of the snow ski season, which means getting all your gear ready to hit the slopes.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, your checklist of gear might want to include an app or two.

OpenSnow is the app that gives you access to the snow forecasts, snow reports, and live cams for more than 2,000 mountain locations across the U.S., Canada and the world. Access hourly forecasts for three days across all U.S. mountains, daily forecasts for 10 days, favorite and time-lapse cams, custom forecast and report alerts, and compare snowfall across season passes and regions. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium services available for purchase.

Liftopia allows users to find and purchase discounted lift tickets for 200-plus ski resorts in North America, Switzerland, Japan and more. However, discount lift tickets are just the beginning. Liftopia allows users to discover nearby resorts, find the latest snow conditions and ski reports, and book lessons. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Slopes is a popular tracking app that shows ski runs in 3D, provides captures of top speeds and allows users to overlay photos of ski days on the app’s map view. The app is free to download, with a premium version that includes interactive replays, live stats and daily timelines. It’s currently available for free on iOS and Apple Watch, with an Android version reportedly in the works.