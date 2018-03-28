By March 28, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Stop spam calls to your smartphne

If it seems like you’re getting more and more of those annoying telemarketer calls, consider this: The FTC reported more than 375,000 complaints about such calls a month last year.

PC Mike Wendland brings you three apps that give you a fighting chance against the nuisance calls.

RoboKiller has the ability to block calls from more than 100,000 unwanted sources. The app developers claim RoboKiller can reduce unwanted calls by up to 90 percent in 30 days. Features include real-time caller ID, while the list of spam callers is continually being updated. The app is free for iOS, though a subscription is required after an initial trial. An Android version should be available soon.

Truecaller automatically identifies spam and fraud calls before you pick up. Also with Truecaller, you can even enter any phone number to look up of the name of the caller and any other contact info. The app is free for iOS and Android, though a subscription is required after an initial trial.

Hiya Caller ID and Block is able to quickly tell you information about who is calling. With Hiya, users can create their own personalized block and allow lists, get information about who is calling in real-time – even do a reverse phone search. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Related posts:

  1. Apps That Let You Text and Make Voice Calls with No Carrier Charges
  2. Apps to Record, Save, and Share Your Phone Calls
  3. App Guide: A Little Privacy, Please!
  4. 2016 Santa Apps
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.