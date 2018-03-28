Stop spam calls to your smartphne

If it seems like you’re getting more and more of those annoying telemarketer calls, consider this: The FTC reported more than 375,000 complaints about such calls a month last year.

PC Mike Wendland brings you three apps that give you a fighting chance against the nuisance calls.

RoboKiller has the ability to block calls from more than 100,000 unwanted sources. The app developers claim RoboKiller can reduce unwanted calls by up to 90 percent in 30 days. Features include real-time caller ID, while the list of spam callers is continually being updated. The app is free for iOS, though a subscription is required after an initial trial. An Android version should be available soon.

Truecaller automatically identifies spam and fraud calls before you pick up. Also with Truecaller, you can even enter any phone number to look up of the name of the caller and any other contact info. The app is free for iOS and Android, though a subscription is required after an initial trial.

Hiya Caller ID and Block is able to quickly tell you information about who is calling. With Hiya, users can create their own personalized block and allow lists, get information about who is calling in real-time – even do a reverse phone search. The app is free for iOS and Android.