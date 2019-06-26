By June 26, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Sun and heat safety apps

Nothing turns a summer into a bummer more than a nasty sunburn, headache from the heat, or worse.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, now is the time to download a few handy apps that can help you avoid trouble and have a summer to remember — in a good way.

 

The SunWise UV Index app is brought to you by EPA, the National Weather Service, and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It delivers daily information on the day’s UV Index, which measures the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool, also from the CDC, is designed to help users take precautions against outdoor heat while working or playing. It features a real-time heat index and hourly forecasts, specific to your location. Other features include info about signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Should you happen to get too much sun or heat, or suffer any other emergency for that matter, you’ll want to have the First Aid app from the American Red Cross. The app features expert advice for everyday emergencies, including videos, interactive quizzes, and simple step-by-step advice. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.