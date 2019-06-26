Sun and heat safety apps

Nothing turns a summer into a bummer more than a nasty sunburn, headache from the heat, or worse.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, now is the time to download a few handy apps that can help you avoid trouble and have a summer to remember — in a good way.

The SunWise UV Index app is brought to you by EPA, the National Weather Service, and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It delivers daily information on the day’s UV Index, which measures the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool, also from the CDC, is designed to help users take precautions against outdoor heat while working or playing. It features a real-time heat index and hourly forecasts, specific to your location. Other features include info about signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Should you happen to get too much sun or heat, or suffer any other emergency for that matter, you’ll want to have the First Aid app from the American Red Cross. The app features expert advice for everyday emergencies, including videos, interactive quizzes, and simple step-by-step advice. The app is free for iOS and Android.