The latest in personal finance apps

The world of personal expense tracking has come a long way in recent years thanks to technology and especially, apps.

PC Mike Wendland has three of the best to use to help you manage your money wisely.

Mint is an app that brings together your bank accounts, credit cards, bills, and investments in one place. See what you’re spending and where you can save money, easily tracking balances and transactions with one swipe. Theres also free credit score monitoring . The app is free for iOS and Android.

Truebill is an automated financial assistant and budget tracker designed to track bills, cancel unwanted subscriptions, and even proactively requests refunds on your behalf. Features include automatic bill tracking to monitor new charges and those sneaky price increases, showing where you might be overpaying. The app is free for iOS and Android.

EveryDollar creates daily and monthly budgets in minutes, making adjustments as needed and keepimg accounts secure by signing in with TouchID. It works in real-time and lets you set reminders and more to keep track of transactions and spending. The app is free for iOS and Android.