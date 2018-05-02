Use a VPN for privacy and security

Many are concerned about personal information and activities on our smartphones and tablets being accessed by others these days – and for good reason.

But as PC Mike Wendland reports this week, using what is called a VPN – or virtual private network – app can help.

Betternet allows for fast access to apps and websites, and all while helping users stay safe and protected. That’s because any data transmitted is encrypted and online activities remain completely anonymous, whether using Facebook, Youtube, or any other music or video platforms. Best of all, Betternet is free for iOS and Android.

NordVPN offers users access to more than 3,000 servers around the world. What that means is you can be sitting by the pool in Florida and make it appear as if you are in Australia, Austria, and more. Data is strongly encrypted, the app’s developers claim, and that makes it extremely difficult to decipher. The app is free for iOS and Android, but there is a subscription required.

HotspotShield VPN allows for access to all websites and apps securly and privately at home, school, work or from anywhere in the world. The app prevents anyone from tracking a user’s identity, location, or any other information that should be protected. The app is completely private and free for iOS and Android, though a subscription is required after a short trial.