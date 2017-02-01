Valentines Day 2017 Apps

Love is in the air – and in all of the stores – and that means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

But with our busy lives, getting to the store can be tough. I have three apps to consider this week that will make marking Valentine’s Day a breeze.

Red Stamp personalizes and sends digital or paper cards using your smartphone or tablet. Choose your card and have it sent straight to your valentine —all for less than $3. Cards can be customized using photos and many templates. This app is not only good for Valentine’s Day, but you can make cards – even invitations – for just about any occasion. It’s free for iOS and Android, with premium features available..

If you’re looking for something a bit simpler, try Heart Booth. The app uses your own photo library and adds dozens of templates to create heart-shaped photos and such. The app also makes it easy to send finished Valentine’s to friends, and family. Heart Booth is free for iOS.

The appropriately named Valentine’s Day 2017 app creates love themed photos and greeting cards and stickers, such as hearts and love angels that can be added to photo frames and backgrounds. You can even add background music. Photos can then be shared via email, and social media. The app is free for iOS, with premium features available for purchase.