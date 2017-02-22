Vehicle Maintenance Apps

Vehicle maintenance and repairs are important for anyone who drives, but keeping track of it all can be a pain in today’s hectic world.

But using the right app, however, can make it much less of a hassle.

The MyCARFAX app tracks auto repair and service history for up to five cars. That includes oil changes, tire rotations, brakes, filters, and other inspections. You can also get alerts for upcoming service, and safety recalls – and it’s all customized for your vehicle’s make and model. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Auto Care Free is for managing maintenance of as many cars as you need to keep track of. Track oil changes, tire maintenance even monitor gas usage and for information about fuel economy, such as the actual miles per gallon you’re getting. The app is free for iOS.

The AUTOsist app also manages vehicle maintenance and repairs like the others. But this app is unique in its ability to compile all data into a PDF for printing, and you can take pictures of receipts and include them in a vehicle’s history report. It’s free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.