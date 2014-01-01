Taking and sharing photos seems to be the most popular use of our smartphones these days, right up there with texting and social media. Our PC Mike Wendland has a couple of new video montage apps to suggest that will let you share those photos and videos in fun and creative new ways.

The free Flipagram app for the iPhone and Android platforms is one of the coolest apps you’ll find this year. It lets you make very creative little video stories and slideshows, complete with music that are then easy to share on social media or YouTube. I used it to make a 30 second year in review with my smartphone photos. Select the photos you want, find some background music and the app syncs everything together and compiles it in one clip. eMail it, post on Facebook…embed it on a website. You could use this to document a family event, a vacation, a night out with friends. Very cool.

A similar app a lot of iPhone and iPad users like s called PicPlayPost. It works around picture frames and lets you add up to six videos arranged in various styles. You can also add filters and intermrix stills with video. This app costs $1.99.