By January 1, 2014 3 Comments Read More →

Video montage apps

Taking and sharing photos seems to be the most popular use of our smartphones these days, right up there with texting and social media. Our PC Mike Wendland has a couple of new video montage apps to suggest that will let you share those photos and videos in fun and creative new ways.

videomoThe free Flipagram app for the iPhone and Android platforms is one of the coolest apps you’ll find this year. It lets you make very creative little video stories and slideshows, complete with music that are then easy to share on social media or YouTube. I used it to make a 30 second year in review with my smartphone photos. Select the photos you want, find some background music and the app syncs everything together and compiles it in one clip. eMail it, post on Facebook…embed it on a website. You could use this to document a family event, a vacation, a night out with friends. Very cool.

A similar app a lot of iPhone  and iPad users like s called PicPlayPost. It works around picture frames and lets you add up to six videos arranged in various styles. You can also add filters and intermrix stills with video. This app costs $1.99.

 

Related posts:

  1. Video Sharing sites
  2. Cool apps for selfie photos and videos
  3. Photo Enhancing Apps
  4. Great new apps you may have missed
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.
  • Rey Ibay

    like it

  • And also although the open-top M4 uses the same electrically
    helped power-steering device as the M4 Coupe as well as M3 Sedan, the Cabriolet’s helm reactions are less vibrant, as well as the physical body vibrates a little bit over rugged pavement.

  • Linda Williams

    I really like PicPlayPost, it’s a great app for creating video collages.
    I also use VideoSound for creating slideshows. It’s a lesser known app, but worth checking out: http://www.bitscoffee.com/videosound/