Wallpaper Apps for Smartphones

It’s easy to get bored with the background – aka wallpaper – that comes with your smartphone, especially when there are so many better options.

They’re wallpaper apps – and they seem to keep getting better all the time. Here are three examples.

Magic Screen lets you make custom wallpaper designs from your own photos. Start by applying shapesand borders. Then use one of 14 filters. But it doesn’t end there as Magic Screen also allows you to add text and apply color, shadow, and other effects. The app is free for iOS with added features available for purchase.

Some of the most stunning images anywhere can be found in the app called WLPPR – that’s W-L-P-P-R. The app features photos taken by satellite and drones over unique places, delivering amazing images just right to your smartphone. New images – along with info about each photo – are added weekly. The app is free for iOS.

Those who love landscape photos should check out the Wonderwall app for Android. The app delivers a constant supply of photos submitted by other users. You can choose a specific photo or set the app to random and get a new shot every time you unlock the device. The app is free for Android.