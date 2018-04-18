By April 18, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Weather apps for 2018

It’s the time of the year when wild weather comes onto our radar – figuratively and literally.

PC Mike Wendland brings you three apps this week that can help you avoid being surprised by Mother Nature.

Dark Sky provides up-to-the-minute data on everything from temperature readings to precipitation. Dark Sky’s forecast looks ahead for the next hour, or more, helping users decide whether or not they need an umbrella or sunscreen. Other details Dark Sky provides range from UV index, to wind speed, humidity, and more. The app is $3.99 for iOS and Android.

NOAA Radar Pro: Weather Alerts aims to be your own handheld weather station. The app features real-time animated weather radar images on a highly interactive map that’s enhanced with severe weather warnings and alerts. It sends alerts for tornadoes, flood warnings, snow storms and more. The app is $4.99 for iOS.

If you’re looking for your weather to be delivered with a bit of humor, consider What the Forecast?!! Sure, the app gives you the details about the weather, but it also provides a small commentary on the information, ranging from obnoxious to hilarious. Youcan  customize phrases and the look of the app, too. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Related posts:

  1. This is NOT a Test! Apps for Emergency Weather Alerts
  2. Winter Weather Apps
  3. Paid Weather Apps that are Worth It
  4. Apps to help you cope in hot weather
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.